Thursday, 29 October 2020

Leadership is best tested in times of crisis – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that a country's leadership is best tested in times of crisis like the coronavirus pandemic.



“Whether it is to do with the crisis of Dumsor, the crisis of homegrown economic mismanagement or the imported crisis of a global pandemic like the novel coronavirus; it is when crises hit, that the people see and feel who a real leader is and who is not”, he disclosed in Parliament on Wednesday, October 28, 2020



Earlier in March, President Akufo-Addo told the nation his government knows how to bring the economy back to life but what it couldn’t do was how to bring people back to life.



Mr Ofori-Atta said “we will therefore protect people’s lives, then their livelihoods’. Those words were truly profound and true to his character, the President has put his leadership skills just where his mouth is.”



He revealed that what the government set out to do was to protect people’s lives and then their livelihoods as well.



“The whole world and more importantly, the vast majority of Ghanaians know that the President and his team have managed the COVID-19 crisis far better than most countries in the world. Indeed our efforts have been adjudged as among the best three in the world”, he claimed.





