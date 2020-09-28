Regional News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: GNA

Leadership failure is retarding Kpando's development - Parliamentary candidate

Independent candidate for Kpando Constituency, Samuel Kodzosika

Samuel Kodzosika, an independent candidate for Kpando Constituency, said bad leadership could be blamed for the retrogression of the Kpando area.



He said the people had continuously entrusted the area’s development into the hands of politicians, who only served their own interest to the detriment of the indigenes.



Mr Kodzosika, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said its about time the people voted for someone who will listen to their concerns.



He said when given the mandate, he will better the lives of the constituents



“Unfortunately all those who had represented the people of Kpando, so far, have failed to pursue that agenda. I have been with the people and supported them in my own small way for so many years now and believe it is time to represent them in Parliament to use that position to open avenues for them," Mr Kodzosika said.



“Liberating my people from poverty and rejection is what is motivating me to contest for the position of Member of Parliament," Mr Kodzosika added.





