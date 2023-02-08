Leadership dismisses claims about lack of legal brain on minority front bench

General News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The leadership of parliament has dismissed claims lack of a legal brain on the front bench of the minority will affect the performance of the side.



Addressing the parliamentary press corps, minority leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and his counterpart from the majority Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated the best leaders the house can boast of were all without legal background.



“The fact that the minority leader is not a Lawyer, I think it doesn’t have to be part of the equation at all. It’s the competence of the person, the versatility of the person. As I keep saying, if you are a leader you must know something about everything because when people have spoken you must be doing the encapsulation, and if you don’t know you’ll be found wanting. So that’s all that is required.



” And if you’re talking about leaders that this fourth Republic has seen certainly you cannot ride off J.H Mensah, I mean he stands very tall, economist, a Finance person and he distinguished himself. Owusu Acheampong, not a lawyer, Agriculturist, he was a master of the rules of procedure. Kwabena Adjei came in his own strength. We had three lawyers in succession, Alban, Avoka, and Kumbuor, their strengths are captured in the hansard. Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, not a Lawyer, not an economist, not a Finance man, I believe in all humility that I can stand on my ground in every subject matter. That is what is required of a leader. And I believe Hon. Ato can rise to the occasion,” majority leader, Kyei Mensah Bonsu said.



He stressed that the focus is to build a strong legislature, adding “let’s talk to issues and how to grow parliament together.”



He continued:” It’s not about scoring personal points and so forth. How is it adding value to growing parliament?



