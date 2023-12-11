Leadership deficit in Africa becoming expensive - Pianim

General News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim, has lamented on the shortage of effective leadership in Africa, highlighting how expensive it is becoming.



Addressing attendees at the annual Leadership Lecture held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on December 11, Mr Pianim emphasized how this deficit significantly impedes Ghana's progress, pointing out that Ghana and Korea had similar per capita income levels in 1966.



However, he noted that after 62 years, Korea's GDP per capita has soared to $33,000, while Ghana remains significantly behind at $2,000 citinewroom.com reports.



“It has become increasingly and painfully evident that the leadership deficit in Africa is very expensive. Ghana and Korea started at the same level of per capita income around 1960. We were higher. 62 years later Korea has a GDP per capita of 33,000 USD, and Ghana has 2000 USD," the renowned economist said.



The theme of the annual leadership lecture centered on "Re-imaging Ghana's Development Trajectory for a Peaceful Prosperous Nation By 2057".



Despite the hurdles, Pianim acknowledged Ghana's distinct advantages, referring to its peaceful nature in stark contrast to other nations.



He emphasized the nation's resilience in the face of challenges, noting Ghana's fortunate evasion of numerous natural disasters and its ability to sustain a stable environment.



Mr. Pianim said that Ghana's peaceful environment has made others envy the country.



In his words, “Ghana is already peaceful, we are the envy of many people, and we are relatively peaceful. A Chinese friend moved to Nigeria recently and came back and said Mr., in Nigeria I cannot get out, two of my colleagues and their families are looking for money to [pay] ransom, they were kidnapped but I am in Ghana and I can walk to anywhere.”





RAD/OGB







