Leader of Small-Scale Miners Association shot, key suspect on the run

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Police in the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for a youth leader and miner, Danso, who is accused of shooting Major Patrick Don-Chebe, the Commanding Officer of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners Taskforce.



The suspect who is on the run, is said to have gone to a mining site around Asamang Tamfoe where the taskforce acting on intelligence had gone to clamp down on illegal miners operating in the area, ostensibly to prevent the suspects from being taken into custody.



He was allegedly in the company of another accomplice on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.



Danso and Joe arrived at the scene, with Joe openly armed and approaching the taskforce, but members of the taskforce who overpowered and disarmed him were caught off guard when Danso drew a pistol concealed under his shirt and shot Patrick Don-Chebe in the ribcage at close range.



Danso and Joe, on the other hand, were able to depart the scene while members of the taskforce rushed to assist their commander.



The victim was rushed to the Kibi government hospital for treatment.



Medical officers who were attending to him quickly referred him to the 37 military hospital in an ambulance, where he was immediately operated on.



After an official report was filed at the police station, the accomplice, Joe was apprehended.



Danson, on the other hand, fled the scene and has been on the run ever since.