Leader of Hare Krishna Movement urges youth to be morally upright

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: GNA

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), a Vaisnava religious organization as part of its 25th anniversary of the official opening of the temple at Medie and the installation of the Presiding Deities in Ghana in 1998, has called on the youth to live morally upright lives, eschew bad habits, and work hard to promote national development.



The group, with thousands of members in Ghana was established in Ghana in 1981 after finding its way to the continent as part of its mission to spread the philosophy and religion of nonviolence across the world.



HG Srivas Das Vanacari, leader of the Movement in Ghana and zonal supervisor for the movement in West Africa, speaking in an interview, said that the celebration was a very special occasion which was dedicated to transforming and inspiring the lives of members of the group.



“This occasion is to celebrate 25 years of devotion and dedication to the service of God Almighty and humanity,” he said.



He noted that the inception of the group had brought about development in most communities in the country, in the areas of electricity, water facility and education.



HG Srivas Das Vanacari said it was of high hopes that the commitment shown by Ghanaians would take the movement to a different level of development after the celebration.



He said there was a lot fanaticism and religious bigotry against the movement, hence this years anniversary would give them the needed exposure to change the perception of Ghanaians.



“We hope to change the narratives that we are not to be feared by anyone, for we are the well-wishers of all and by this celebration we hope to demystify the activities of the Hare Krishna movement because it has a message for the people general.”



The President said the movement was expecting some prominent members from the international community to grace the occasion, and experience share in the bliss of devotion..



As part of the celebration, there would be seminars, lectures, workshops and counselling sessions for their members.



The celebration would commence on Thursday 12th October,2023 to 15th October,2023.