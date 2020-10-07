Regional News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Joshua Andrews-Egyir, Contributor

Lead for Ghana Fellows inaugurate library, ICT facility in Volta Region

The well-stocked library was established to provide a good learning environment for students

A click away, with the touch of a button and an ocean of possibilities is open to anyone. Sadly, there wasn’t any mouse to click, neither was there any book to even read about this world. This was the daunting reality of students of Takuve Basic School.



However, this reality has changed as fellows of Lead for Ghana over the weekend commissioned a library and a modern ICT facility at the Takuve D/A Basic School, an underserved local school in the Agortime Ziope District of the Volta Region.



The well-stocked library and computer lab comes in handy at a time when the gnawing gap of inequity has been further widened by the ravages of the global pandemic Covid-19.



Joshua Andrews-Egyir, Mariam Abdul Rahman and Vida Agyeman Konadu, impact-driven fellows with Lead For Ghana (LFG), having lived and taught in the school community for a year, understood this challenge and focused on addressing it.



Through interactions and involvement with community members, a solution was co-created and owned by all. Joshua and his team were moved to provide “an exciting learning space with the finest books and tech equipment, connecting students to the world!”



From November 2019, a book drive and fundraising was organized to realize their vision of a befitting learning environment for the students.



This was a great success with World Connect, BookAid International, EduSpots, Motive8, Yo Ghana and Friends of TakuveDiaries coming on board to support the project. Dubbed the ‘Takuve Impact Project’, the community owned initiative is a 5-fold sustainable project to address the high illiteracy rate, end period poverty, and curb the teenage pregnancy menace in the community and beyond.



At the commissioning, the team lead, Joshua Andrews-Egyir disclosed that being “motivated by the eagerness of our students to learn and explore, we put in our utmost to make it happen. We just could not wait to be the change, and see it happen at Takuve”, and yes, change happened. Indeed, it was a sight to behold as members of the community could not hide their joy and excitement.



Lead For Ghana is a leadership development and network organization driving a nationwide movement of leaders The well-stocked library and computer lab



The organization selects Ghana’s most promising university graduates and young professionals from varied academic disciplines, train and place them as basic school teachers for two years to teach Mathematics, Science, English, and Information Technology in underserved schools across the country.





