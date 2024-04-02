Lead crusade against hate speech, political violence - Bono Regional Minister

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: GNA

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has called on religious bodies to lead the crusade against hate speech and political violence, as the election of 2024 gathers momentum.



These actions, she said, only serve to undermine the very fabric of peace and unity and implored religious bodies to champion and remain at the forefront towards ensuring violent-free elections to consolidate the gains of the nation’s fledgling democracy.



Madam Owusu-Banahene advised believers to strive to live together in dignity and with integrity, reject violence, intimidation, and hate speech in all forms.



"Ghanaians must not allow their differences to divide them, but rather serve as catalysts for peacebuilding that would translate to absolute unity before, during and beyond the general election," she said.



Madam Owusu-Banahene made the call when she addressed the launch of the 50th anniversary of the Ghana Adventist Choir Union (GACU) of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) in Sunyani.



“As churches and religious bodies let us not turn a blind eye to the pressing issues plaguing our society, instead acknowledge our shortfall and press forward towards achieving peaceful and successful elections,” she stated.