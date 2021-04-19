Lawyers kick against extension of stay for retired High Court Judge

General News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Lawyers in Bolgatanga in the Upper East region have threatened to boycott High Court after the Chief Justice extended the tenure of the Judge who is supposed to be retired.



A letter signed by the Chief Justice and addressed to the High Court Judge His Lordship Justice Asmah Akwasi Asiedu said “By virtue of the powers conferred upon me by Article 145(4) of the 1992 Constitution, I hereby authorise you to continue to sit as a High Court Judge for six (6) more months to enable you complete your part-heard cases.”



But Lawyers who have their cases pending at the court believe that the Judge’s presence in the court room has slowed down the Judicial process and it’s imperative that he is replaced and made to go home and rest.



To them, the extension of six months will not make any significant change in clearing all the cases at the court and therefore a fresh hand should be brought to address the issues.