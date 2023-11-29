Lawyer Sulley Sambian tipped to win Bunkpurugu Primaries by 65%

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Sulley Sambian has been tipped to win the party’s parliamentary primaries in the Bunkpurugu Constituency on Saturday, December 2, 2023.



The renowned private legal practitioner and current Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) comes against former North East Regional Minister, Solomon Namliit Boar.



According to Elections Ghana, a Tamale-based research group, Lawyer Sulley Sambian who is a new entrant in the race, comes tops ahead of the former lawmaker for the area in view of his sustained activities and association with delegates.



“We conducted research within the two orphan constituencies in the North East Region thus Bunkpurugu and Nalerigu-Gambaga. From our findings, Lawyer Sulley Sambian stands a greater chance of winning the slot on the ticket of the NPP. With a margin of error, we project he may win the seat by 65% with all things being equal”, Mr Samiu Innusah Senior Research Officer of the organization told the press in Tamale.



Mr. Samiu Innusah explained that one of the reasons for the defeat of the former lawmaker in the 2020 general elections from their findings, may have led to delegates losing the hope he would be able to snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Bunkpurugu constituency seat was snatched by the NPP from the NDC in the 2012 general elections after Solomon Namliit Boar polled 10,829 votes representing 38.85% to beat NDC’s Duut Bonchel Abdulaindc who polled 10,149 votes representing 36.41%



In 2016, NPP’s Solomon Boar polled 14,590 votes representing 49.1% to defeat the NDC’s Anthony Gingon secured 14,306 votes representing 48.1%



In 2020 however, the NDC’s Bandim Abed-Nego Azumah obtained 18,023 votes (51.4%) beating NPP’s Solomon Boar who got 16,689 votes (47.6%).



Delegates in the Bunkpurugu constituency will have the mandate to elect the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Lawyer Sulley Sambian or the former Member of Parliament for the Bunkpurugu constituency, Solomon Boar to lead the party come 2024.



Lawyer Sulley Sambian who is well known by residents of the constituency for rendering Pro Bono services among other gestures including lobbying for developmental projects, appears to be ahead of the former lawmaker.



