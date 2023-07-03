Lawyer Sam Okudzeto criticizes Dormaahene's political meddling, calls for judicial council sanction

General News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian lawyer, Sam Okudzeto, has voiced his disapproval about the involvement of the Dormaahene (Dormaa chief) in politics, contrary to enshrinements in the 1992 Constitution.



In a recent statement, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Attorney General to halt the ongoing trial of Assin North's Member of Parliament; James Gyakye Quayson, citing potential hindrance to development within the constituency.



Quayson currently faces charges of forgery and perjury related to alleged offenses during the 2020 parliamentary election.



He has entered a plea of not guilty to counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.



However, Lawyer Sam Okudzeto, during an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday (3 July), expressed his disappointment with the Dormaahene's statement, asserting that the chief had made an error. Okudzeto emphasized the need for the judicial council to take appropriate action against him.



"I must confess that I am saddened and shocked because the one involved is not just an ordinary chief but a paramount chief. That is a very high position to be held in high esteem," Asaaseradio.com quoted Okudzeto.



"He should not meddle in politics," Okudzeto affirmed, citing the constitutional prohibition on chiefs engaging in partisan politics.



He further explained, "The constitution is very clear on that, and the basis for that is that everybody in his jurisdiction owes allegiance to him, and therefore, that is why he shouldn't be involved in partisan politics."



Expressing his shock at the Dormaahene's actions, Okudzeto revealed that many lawyers were angered and believed that the chief should face removal.



He called for the judicial council to scrutinize the matter, stating, "If the Supreme Court were to analyze it, what is his business? The judicial council must sanction him."



YNA/WA



