Lawyer Ndebugri describes Special Prosecutor office as 'needless'

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Private Legal Practitioner, John Akparibo Ndebugri has condemned the establishment of the office of the Special Prosecutor, describing it as "one of the most needless offices" in the country.



The experienced lawyer cannot fathom why there will be an office for a special prosecutor while there is an Attorney General's office.



It comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng to be considered as the new Special Prosecutor.



According to him, the state Attorney and other offices are empowered to prosecute criminal cases by the country’s constitution therefore it was needless to create the office of the Special Prosecutor in the first place.



To the former lawmaker, the country has never been in need of an office to prosecute corrupt public officials and therefore sees the Office of the Special Prosecutor as an establishment of bureaucracy and not really to fight corruption.



On the fight against corruption, Ndebugri indicated that the current government has lost it because it lacks to commitment and will to deal with corruption-related matters.



He cited the clearing of people in government involved in corrupt acts and the pending cases been investigated for years to back his stance on the government’s commitment to the fight against corruption.



The Attorney General on Monday nominated the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal, Kissi Agyebeng, as the next Special Prosecutor.



If vetted and approved by Parliament, Mr. Agyebeng will replace Martin Amidu, who resigned from the position on November 15, 2020.