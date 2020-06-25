General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: happyghana.com

Lawyer Amalibah gives reasons why Ghana should rebuild Nigeria’s High Commission building

Renowned Legal Practitioner in Ghana, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba has indicated that it is in the right direction for the government to rebuild the uncompleted building on the property of the Nigerian High Commission after it was demolished by some armed men in Accra on Friday, June 19, 2020.



According to him, the government neglected its duty to the Nigerian High Commission and that gave the armed men access to breakdown the uncompleted building.



When asked on Happy 98.9 FM’s Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun if he agreed with the government’s decision to rebuild the torn down building on the premises of the Nigerian Embassy, he said, “I agree with them to rebuild the structure to the level on which it was destroyed.”



Mentioning his basis for the decision, he indicated that it was wrong for anyone to pull down another’s building without a court order which from his checks, the armed men did not present. “From my investigations, they didn’t have a court order,” he said.



The Lawyer furthered that it is the duty of the government to provide all Embassies and High Commissions with security and they failed to do that. “The Nigerian High Commission said they tried to stop them but they couldn’t. They called the police and they also did nothing about it.”



He believes if the right protocols were followed and the government had provided the High Commission with security, the forceful entry and destruction of property on their land could have been prevented.



Lawyer Amaliba described government’s decision to rebuild the structure as an admission of a lapse in their processes and the only way to appease the Nigerian government.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.