Lawoshime residents appeal for life jackets for teachers, pupils

Regional News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: GNA

Residents of Lawoshime, Hagodzi, Mamime, Songbe, Wenyagor and the surrounding communities in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have appealed to the public to assist teachers and students in the area with life jackets.



This, according to them, would help save the lives of teachers and students who crossed the lake and rising floodwaters every day to school.



Alex Ehia, the Assembly Member for Lawoshime Electoral Area, explained to the Ghana News Agency that the situation in the area was getting worse with every passing moment.



He said the Akosombo Dam spillage has also affected the lake level, which keeps increasing every day and poses danger to residents who cross it.



“The provision of lifejackets would be the best way to prevent any unforeseen occurrence.”



“We can’t jeopardise the lives of our teachers and students under this devastating situation, we need to get lifejackets for them,” he added.



Meanwhile, Noah Agor, the headteacher of Lawoshime M/A basic school, disclosed to the GNA that the situation had affected teaching and learning and needed urgent attention.



“We have advised parents to keep little children at home since it is not safe for them to cross the lake to school.”



He also outlined other challenges facing the school, which include inadequate teaching and learning materials, and furniture, among others.



Agor, however, commended some teacher groups, such as the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), Ghana, and Volta My Pride, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) for assisting the school in recent times.



They called on individuals, corporate organisations, and the government to assist the school with quality and effective teaching and learning.