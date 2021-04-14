Lawless city guards cane pedestrians for failing to use footbridge at Madina

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The La-Nkwantanang Municipal guards have subjected pedestrians at Madina to corporal punishment for failing to use the newly constructed footbridge.



In the video attached below, the Municipal guards are seen caning pedestrians and forcing some to kneel in the sand and wave in the full glare of the public.



Janet Adama, who was caught up in the situation, with others when GHOne TV visited the scene had to contend with the angry guards for failing to patronize the footbridge.



Some of the pedestrians told GHOne TV that they failed to use the footbridge because there are no public signs to alert them.



However, the spectacle has been greeted with mixed reactions from the public who say it’s not within the rights of the city guards to punish so-called offenders in that manner.



Article 15(2) of the 1992 Constitution prohibits torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.



The dignity of all persons shall be inviolable.



No person shall, whether or not he is arrested, restricted or detained, be subjected to—



(a) torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment;



(b) any other condition that detracts or is likely to detract from his dignity and worth as a human being.



But according to the municipal guards even though they don’t have the power to effect any arrest, they have been authorized by the MCE and the Regional Minister to punish the recalcitrant pedestrians.