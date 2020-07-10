General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Law to allow cultivation of cannabis not passed - NACOB

File photo: Sample of marijuana

The Narcotics Control Board has informed the public it will not issue any licence for the cultivation of cannabis despite the numerous applications it has received.



The Board through a public notice said the special provision that will give room for people to cultivate cannabis has not been passed.



It has, therefore, cautioned the public against paying any amount of money to anyone of group with the hope of getting registered and licensed to cultivate cannabis.



The notice said: "that, once the requisite LI is in place, the public would be informed on the appropriate protocols for the registration and licensing for the cultivation and exportation of prescribed cannabis”.









