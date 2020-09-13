General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Law professor's murder: Launch an all-out attack on contract killers - Prof Azar urges

Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was a senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana

Intellectual and fellow of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, has called on security and law enforcement agencies to launch an all-out attack on persons who have chosen to kill others for a living.



His appeal comes on the heels of news of the gruesome murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a law professor at the University of Ghana.



Prof Benneh, an affluent academic and lawyer, is said to have been attacked in his home in the plush suburb of East Legon, Accra, tied up and murdered.



Commenting on the alleged murder, Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare bemoaned the inability of the security agencies to unravel several of such murders in the past, stressing that this case must not add up to the several unsolved ones.



“Professor Benneh’s gruesome murder is another wake-up call for those responsible for the provision of security and the administration of justice."



"Unfortunately, such horrific acts are occurring too frequently, often ending in investigations that go nowhere."



"Nothing less is required now than an intense search for the assailants and an all-out attack on those who have chosen to make a living by preying on others."



"We must feel safe in our homes! May the good Professor Rest In Peace,” he posted on social media.



"Several high profile cases remain unsolved. Notable among them is the murder of a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, JB Danquah Adu, in 2016 and the recent murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale."



Meanwhile tributes continue to pour in for Prof Benneh.

