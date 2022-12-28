Law on prophecies still in force - Police to faith-based groups

General News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: GNA

The Police have urged the public, especially faith-based groups to ensure continuous compliance with the law on the communication of prophecies, as 2022 draws to a close.



A statement signed by Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, encouraged them to continue to remember that whereas they had the right to practice their faith in religion, freedom of worship and speech, that right must not be exercised in violation of the rights of others and the public interest.



It said a year ago today, December 27, 2021, the Ghana Police Service drew the attention of the public, especially members of the religious community to the law regarding the communication of prophecies and urged compliance to the law to ensure continuous security and law and order in the country.



The statement commended the public, particularly religious groups, for their cooperation over the period by being circumspect and conscious of the law and adopting legally acceptable means of communicating prophecies to those affected.



It said that had contributed greatly in creating an environment where people were able to freely profess their faith without unnecessary anxiety and fear of impending harm or death.



The statement said Ghana was indeed grateful to the religious leaders in particular and the religious community as a whole for their patriotic understanding of the situation.



It said as part of measures in sustaining the gains made so far, the Police Service had adopted December 27 of each year as the Prophecy Communication Compliance Day.



The statement said the day was being set aside to remind everyone to practice their faith within the confines of the law to ensure a safe, secure environment, free of anxiety generated from predictions of impending harm, danger, or death.



