Launching manifesto early doesn’t warrant a win on election day – Otokunor to NPP

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Peter Otokunor

The National Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has clapped back at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for ridiculing the NDC’s delay in releasing their manifesto.



According to him, the fact that they outdoored their manifesto last month doesn’t guarantee them a win in the upcoming December polls.



Speaking on Joy News’ Top Story Tuesday, September 1, 2020, he pointed out that “In 2016 the NPP, postponed their manifesto launch four times. They scheduled September 28, which even is a bit later, shifted to October 7, then October 8 and then finally to October 9, yet they won”.



Mr Otokunor also added that in as much as his party’s executives handed over their manifesto to their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama on July 1, it doesn’t necessarily mean the NDC has to launch their manifesto early as they did.



He further described the NPP’s manifesto as empty and said it is the reason Ghanaians are not discussing their promises after the launch.



Mr Otokunor noted that the NDC manifesto will be people-driven due to the several engagements John Dramani Mahama has had in with Ghanaians.



“It is important to mention that as part of NDC’s campaign, former President Mahama, has been speaking and making very bold and instructive policy statements which must engage the attention of all,” Mr Otokunor added.

