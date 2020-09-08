General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Launch of third edition of National Energy Quiz slated for September 21

The quiz competition will be launched on September 21

The organizers of the popular Nana Sir Ofori Atta I National Energy Quiz programme, Eastern Star Awards, have slated the launch of the third edition of the event for Monday, September 21, 2020.



The event to be launched under the theme, "Achieving SDG 7 and 13 --Think Energy, Act Global, Start Local” will officially mark the beginning of the 2020 edition of the quiz is expected to attract various personalities in the energy and power sector.



Agbogbomefia of the Anlo State and president of the national house of chiefs, togbe afede will chair the event with other guests including the Director-General Of The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Prof Amin Alhassan as well as Director of Marketing at GBC, Tony Osei-Amoateng also expected to grace the occasion.



This year’s national energy quiz will begin on 4th October with the grande final slated for 20th December.



A three day exhibition of energy technology and companies will be held as part of the grand finale of the national energy quiz with the best energy concept winning a prize of three thousand US dollars and two thousand dollars for the best female concept, all donated by the Director General of GBC.



Energy companies are also invited to register and participate.



Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Star Awards, Mr. Humphrey Tetteh explained in an interview that a two day summit for heads of schools and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) coordinators on SDG 7 and 13 and the role of mentoring to achieve energy conservation and efficiency, will also be held as part of the event.



Culture remains one of the key elements of the quiz and the CEO explained that this has become imperative to address the environmental degradation that occurs, most especially on the country’s energy resources when people lose their cultural and religious sensitivities.



According to Mr. Tetteh, the most realistic approach to meeting the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is through restoring our cultural identity as a country.



“If we restore our cultural identity, most of our targets on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as poverty, hunger, gender and sanitation and climate change which are more of a reflection of the breakdown of our cultural values and attack on our common human consciousness, will be immediately met,” he said.



The National Energy Quiz is not just an educational program but offers corrective measures for an educational defect that deny our people the power to manage their natural resources by demonizing all cultural practices that protect our natural environment.



Structure



The knockout stage of this year’s quiz will be opened to all Secondary and Technical Schools out of which 64 schools are expected to qualify for the preliminary stages (4 from each of the 16 regions).



8 seeded schools with their selection based on experience and performance in previous seasons, will be put into 8 groups of 9 schools each to compete to select the 3 top schools in the group for the quarter finals.



24 schools will subsequently qualify for the quarter finals to be held in the capital, Accra and moderated by renowned quizmaster, Dan Afari Yeboah and will be covered live on the national broadcaster, the Ghana Television.



9 out of the 24 schools that qualify for the quarter-finals will subsequently progress to the semi-finals with the top three qualifying for the grande final.



The National Energy Quiz is sponsored by the Ghana Oil Company Limited, Ghana Grid Company Limited, the Energy Commission, Ghana Maritime Authority, Ghana National Gas Company Limited and the Petroleum Commission.



The annual competition is run under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Energy and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and is organized by the Eastern Star Awards Co. Limited.

