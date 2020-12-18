Regional News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: GNA

Latter-day Saints Charity assists Salvation Army Senior High School

LDS Charity has constructed a mechanized borehole for the Salvation Army SHS

The Latter-day Saints (LDS) Charity has constructed a mechanised borehole and 24-seater bio-digested toilet facility for the Salvation Army Senior High School at Akyem-Wenchi in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region.



Mr Solomon Agyeman Tenadu, the President of Asamankese Ghana stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the facilities were provided in response to a request by the School in 2019.



In addition, the organisation would provide 5,000 and 3,000 litres capacity poly tanks for the School to address its water challenges, he said.



He said the LDS Charity, a humanitarian arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was embarking on those projects to relieve the suffering of students through service to mankind.



Mr Isaac Owusu Agyeman, the Headmaster of the School, commended the organisation for the kind gesture, which would help create a conducive environment for teaching and learning.



He said the School was established in 1991 with 12 students but had grown to a population of 1,480 and, therefore, lacked adequate facilities to cater for the number.



He mentioned dormitories, classroom blocks, and teachers' bungalows as some of the facilities the school lacked and appealed to other philanthropic organisations to go to their aid.





