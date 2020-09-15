General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Late Wa Imam family slams Wa Naa over 'letter of apology' to Bawumia

The family of the late Wa Imam is not happy with a letter purported to have been written by the Wa Naa and traditional authorities to apologise to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and, by extension, the Presidency.



“We wish to state that much as the family is yet to confirm the authenticity of the said letter; its content cannot be authored by the revered Wa Naa and the others who are supposed to be the custodian of the customs and traditions of their people,” the family pointed out in a statement on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.



Having made that point, the family said the Wa Naa is adept in tradition to know that mere monetary donations, especially when the donor is available to perform the gesture, should replace expressing condolences and mourning with the bereaved.



“The Wa Naa cannot be oblivious of his traditional role as an advisor and unifier not leaving out his role in the settlement of disputes.



“The Wa Naa would have invited and counseled the family to retract and apologise to the Vice President in his advisory and mediatory capacity to resolve this matter between the family and the presidency amicably and not jump into the fray to muddy the waters even more by issuing counter statements. This is unlike the Wa Naa we know.”



The family suspects the Wa Naa is doing the bidding of the Upper West Region Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, who members accuse of trying to legitimize his numerous blunders.



“We are, however, aware that since our first publication, the Regional Minister has been scheming and lobbying these authorities to issue a statement to cover up this blunder and his meddling in the religious affairs of Wa since his assumption of office.



“We want to assure the public that this action is not an attempt to put the government in bad light but to bring to bear the manner in which the Minister conducts the affairs of the Region most at times bringing the name of the government into disrepute.”



The family commended the Upper West Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr S.B. Kangberee, for his “able and respectful” manner in approaching the issue.



It said but for the new development, the Limanyiri family would have met leadership of the party on Tuesday and smoked the peace pipe.



Background



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had donated GH¢20,000 through the Wa Central Constituency Chairman of the NPP towards the funeral rites of the late Wa Imam, Dr Suleman Mahama Haroon Bakuri.



But the family rejected the donation, insinuating that the Vice President disrespected the family and never showed up at the funeral.



The family again said when the Imam once called on the Presidency to intervene after he was prevented from performing his religious duties at the Central Mosque by the regional minister, there was no response.





