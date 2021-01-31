General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

'Late SP Zenge was meticulous to duty, not boastful' - Jomoro MCE eulogizes

The late Superintendent Cyprian Zenge was posted to Jomoro Municipality in 2017

Ernest Kofie, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro Municipality in the Western Region, has eulogized the late Jomoro Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Cyprian Mccarthy Zenge who shot and killed himself on Saturday morning, January 30, 2021.



The late Superintendent Cyprian Zenge was posted to Jomoro Municipality in the year 2017 as the Commander of the area.



And 2017 was his first time he assumed the office of the District Commander of the Ghana Police Service.



He died at the age of 57.



Speaking to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who is also the Chairman of the Jomoro Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC), Mr. Ernest Kofie, he described the demise of the Commander as a great shock.



He said late SP Zenge was one of the best Commanders he had ever come across in his lifetime.



"With regards to his work, he was one of the best Commanders I've come across", he stated.



He emphasized with sadness that the late SP Zenge was meticulous to duty.



"Meticulous to duty, ready to listen and discuss issues of security even on phone, not boastful, ready to serve anytime I needed him to prevent some security threats", the MCE eulogized.



He stated that: "His replacement is going to be tough".



He, therefore, took the opportunity to send his condolences to the late SP Zenge's Divisional Commander, his family among others.



"My condolences go to his Divisional Commander, his subordinate officers, the family, the entire Assembly Staff especially the Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC)", he told GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent.