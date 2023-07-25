Late Prof Atta Mills begged Sammy Atta-Mills to publish his PhD thesis but he hasn't to date - Koku Anyidoho alleges

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has slammed Sammy Atta-Mills, a brother of the late former President, Prof John Evans Atta Mills, for supposedly not being concerned about the legacy of Prof Mills.



Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM, on Monday, Anyidoho alleged that Sammy Atta-Mills has failed to publish a thesis the late Prof Mills left for him for publication into a book.



“You Sammy Atta Mills, you are the same person who said that before your brother passed on, he left something with you, his PhD thesis he wrote in the 70s… He gave the only copy of the thesis to his friend who returned it just in 2012.



“He (Prof Mills) told you (Sammy Atta Mills) that all the knowledge he has acquired in taxation was in that thesis and begged you to publish it into a book for the world to have access to it.



“Up to today that book has not been published. It is with Sammy Atta Mills… you don’t care about your brother; you don’t care about his legacy,” Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the NDC, said in Twi.



Anyidoho also accused Sammy Atta Mills, the Member of Parliament of Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem, of failing to raise the issue of honouring his late brother in the house.



Meanwhile, the 11th anniversary of the death of Prof Mills was marked on Monday, July 24, 2023.



A wreath-laying event was held at the Asomdwee Park, the resting place of the late former president to honour his memory.



Watch Anyidoho’s remarks in the video below:







BAI/NOQ



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











