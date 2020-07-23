General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Late Prez Mills was 'a good man', his legacy forever etched in our memories - Koku Anyidoho

Former Communications Director at the Presidency during the erstwhile late Professor John Evans Atta Mills' era, Koku Anyidoho, has eulogised his former boss, describing him as "a good man".



To him, "the country will never have a president cast in the mould of Prof Mills" ever again.



Speaking on Okay Fm’s Ade Akye Abia program, he pointed out that it is for such a reason he left behind his well-paying job to take up a leading role beside the learned Professor in politics.



"I have also decided to honour him with the Atta Mills Institute where his legacy would be remembered. Though the institute has been in operation for some time now, we are rolling out programs that will help nurture our youth who desire to do clean politics.



"The movement will on Friday hold its first lecture series to mark the 8th Anniversary of Prof. Atta Mills demise and we will continue to hold these types of lectures in honour of the late president," he added.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday, July 24, will commemorate the eighth anniversary of the death of late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Asomdwee Park, near the Osu Castle in Accra at 0800 hours.



A statement issued by the party’s Director of Communications, Kraka Essamuah, said the ceremony would be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols.



“Further details of the program will be communicated in the course of the coming week,” it said.



