Late Mfantseman MP's wife retains husband's seat

Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Parliamentary candidate for Mfantseman Constituency

The Parliamentary candidate for Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford has won in the 2020 polls to retain the seat for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mrs. Mensah Hayford who succeeded her late husband Mr. Ekow Kwansah Hanford as the Parliamentary candidate for Mfantseman Constituency after some armed robbers shot and killed him while on campaign duties.



Majority of Mfantseman Constituency of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) strongholds were won by the Mrs. Mensah Hayford due to her husband’s cordial relationship with them.



Mrs. Mensah Hayford makes history of winning a second term for Mfantseman Constituency with 36,021 against her competitor Mr. James Odziifo Essoun who had 32,438 votes.

