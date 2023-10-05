Late E.T. Mensah's remains to return to Ghana on Oct. 7

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is preparing to welcome the mortal remains of the late Enoch Teye Mensah, known as E.T. Mensah, on Saturday, October 7th, 2023, Dailyguidenetwork.com reports.



The former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram passed away in South Africa the previous Sunday evening after battling a prolonged illness.



E.T. Mensah, aged 77, served as a Member of Parliament for two decades, from 1997 to 2017.



During his tenure, he also held the position of Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings administration. Beyond his political career, he was a devoted family man, survived by his spouse and seven children.



His political journey included serving as the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) during the PNDC era. He was a dedicated member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In January 2010, President John Evans Atta Mills appointed E.T. Mensah as Minister for Employment and Social Welfare.



He later earned a place on the Council of State in February 2021, representing the Greater Accra Region.





NAY/OGB