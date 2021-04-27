Late E.P. Church Moderator goes home this weekend

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: GNA

The mortal remains of Very Rev. Dr. Livingstone Komla Buama, the last Moderator of Synod of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana would be interred at Klefe Kpodzi, his hometown, in Ho this weekend.



The late Very Rev. Dr. Buama died at the Ho Teaching Hospital on December 27, 2020.



The mortal remains would be collected from the Ho Teaching Hospital morgue on Thursday.



According to the programme lineup, there would be a pre-burial service and reading of tributes at the Dela Cathedral, Ho Kpodzi on Friday, from 1300 to 1800 hours.



The body would lie in state at the Dela Cathedral on the same day at 2000 for public viewing.



It said the burial service would come on at the same Cathedral on Saturday, May 1st, 2021 followed by interment at Klefe Kpodzi.



A release issued by the leadership of the E. P. Church said the Church was bent on minimising the spread of COVID-19 and wished to discourage travelling to and from Ho for the funeral.



It said in view of this, the pre-burial and burial services would be telecast live on Dela TV and other social media handles.



The release said the burial service would be strictly two hours as directed by the President of the nation and meant to reduce the number of people who would be travelling to Ho for the funeral.



It directed that only all General Assembly Council members in and around Ho East and West Presbyteries of the Church, Dumedefor, Klefe and Ho Kpodzi Church Choirs would represent the Church at the burial service.



The release said all other members of the Council, who wished to attend the funeral should notify the Director of Programmes, Ecumenical and Social Relations of the Church.



The late Very Rev. Buama who was ordained as minister of the Church on August 14th, 1977, left behind his wife, Mrs. Janet Buama and four children.



In another development, Rev. Dr. Lawson Dzanku, Ho West Synod Moderator of the Church described the late Very Rev. Dr. Buama as humble, affable and selfless, adding that he had the Church at heart.



He said he did not work for money as all the services he rendered to the University was for free, adding "the Church has lost a gem."