General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Last memories from a man who worked with Rawlings till the end

play videoDr. Agumenu worked with the President for about 6 years

Special Aide to the late former President, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has opened up about his work and relationship with him, prior to his demise.



Dr. Donald Senanu Agumenu who has known the President for over 9 years and worked with him for about 6 years describes the late statesman as a beacon of leadership and truth.



According to him, despite Mr. Rawlings’ intense hatred for greed, and corruption which led him on the path he took under the military regime, he was a very compassionate person who cared for everyone, regardless of their background or position in society.



He also, among other things spoke about Mr. Rawlings’ dedication to his family despite his positions, his favourite food and what he would do during his pastime, on any day.



Dr. Agumenu spoke on GhanaWeb’s memorial series and had this to say:



