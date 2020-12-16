General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Lash' Akufo-Addo over his inexplicable public statement of not working with independent MPs - Kwaku Azar

Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare

US-based lawyer, Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly called Kwaku Azar, has criticised the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's previous comments about his inability to work with independent candidates.



According to him, the President-elect deserves some "lashes" over what he describes as his inexplicable public comments.



“The President too must be given some lashes for his inexplicable public statements about not being able to work with independent MPs. A President must work with everyone for the nation," Kwaku Azar wrote.



Some members of the incumbent NPP decided to contest the December 7 elections as independent candidates, a phenomenon which seemingly did not go well with President Akufo-Addo, who was their presidential candidate.



According to Kwaku Azar, as the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, must be able to work with everyone whether or not the individual contested on his party’s ticket or as an independent candidate.



Kwaku Azar, however, called on the executives of the various political parties not to interfere with constituency matters and not to impose MPs on their constituencies but rather they should be neutral.



Kwaku Azar was commenting on the fact that the Fomena MP has decided to join his ‘mother’ party when the 8th Parliament commences on January 2021.



“The Fomena MP’s decision to do business with the NPP is not surprising. He is, after all, an NPP man.



"But the lessons must be learnt. There is too much arrogance by party executives in interfering with constituency matters and in trying to impose MPs on constituencies when they should be neutral,” a post on Kwaku Azar's Facebook timeline read.



The president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his campaign trail in the Fomena enclave announced categorically, that he will not be able to work with the Fomena MP since the latter had gone independent.



His reason was that the MP, Andrew Amoako Asiamah had disrespected him.



In the President's words:



“Anyone who parades himself as a member of the NPP yet goes independent is not a true member of the party. Yes, if you’re a dyed-in-the-wool member of the party, you won’t go independent. Especially when I personally made attempts to engage you and you fail to show up. Then you have no respect for me and you can’t work with me. I can’t work with anyone who doesn’t have respect for me. That’s why I ask you to vote for NPP.”



