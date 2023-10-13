Larteh, Aseseeso Chiefs climax 30th enstoolment anniversary celebrations with Odwira festival

Regional News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The people of Larteh and Aseseeso in the Eastern Region have taken their turns to commemorate this year’s Odwira festival with both chiefs marking the 30th anniversary celebrations of their ascension to the throne.



The colourful event traditionally falls around the harvest season, when food is in plentiful supply and people express thanks to their ancestors.



Since it's a yam festival, "feeding the ancestors" is one way in which gratitude to a crop is particularly shown.



At a flamboyant durbar at Larteh, Osabarima Enyine Asiedu Okoo Ababio III, Ohene of Larteh Ahenease and Benkumhene of the Akuapem Traditional Area highlighted the essence of sanitation and the necessary steps being taken against waterborne diseases such as cholera and diarrhoea in the community, adding that the cardinal rules to avert their occurrences have been observed.



Outlining some of the challenges that have characterized his reign, the traditional leader said the citizenry has cooperated and contributed to supporting the initiatives taken by the traditional authorities towards the development of society.



He however expressed regret over the resort to fetishism and the worshipping of inanimate objects by some of his people to address personal differences and instead urged them to resort to modern means towards addressing such challenges.



The Benkumhene expressing regret over the poor academic performances of school leavers in external examinations questioned the efficiency of the educational system to adequately prepare students for examinations.



The chief questioned how long it takes schools to resume from academic breaks to prepare before the commencement of academic activities, and why newly recruited teachers wait for years before being put on the payroll, suggesting that these subtly contributed to the decline in academic performances in the area.



He called for the legislation of Ghana’s educational system to ensure that successive governments continue the policy.



Nana Okoor also touched on water availability in the Larteh community, chieftaincy issues, roads, and lorry parks, amongst others.



Special guest of honour at the event and Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Akyeampong noted that festivals such as Odwira were conducive mediums through which traditional authorities preserve their values.



“Celebrating festivals such as these, traditional authorities would be contributing in their efforts to preserve and promote the culture and identity through their language, culture, customs, values, and their festivals,” the minister said.



He also praised the chief for his sterling leadership qualities over the past thirty years which has endeared him to the hearts of his people.



Aseseeso Odwira:



At Aseseeso, the climax of the annual Aseseeso Odwira festival and 30th anniversary of the enstoolment of Aseseesohene, Okatakyie Kusi Obuadum Amoyaw III was held on the theme, “Now is the Time.”



The Aseseesohene said the theme was an extension of last year’s theme, “Come and let us give a Facelift to Aseseeso,” adding that this year’s theme reflects the call to ensure that the needed action is taken now.



According to him, it was time for the citizens of Aseseeso living outside the jurisdiction to come home and contribute their quota to the development of the area, to move in unity, to forge ahead, to be selfless, to actualize their dream, to show goodwill, all in a bid to make Aseseeso a beautiful place to live in.



He announced that processes have already begun on the proposed establishment of a technical university at Aseseeso by an indigene of the area, Rev. Dr. Osei, an engineer by profession and called for support for the founder to ensure the success of the facility.



Okatakyie Kusi Obuadum Amoyaw also disclosed that a realty company was similarly in the process of building a 2000-unit affordable housing project at Aseseeso.



The chief however appealed for a bypass and a storm drain to be constructed in the community.



Special guest of honour at the event and MP for Okere, Dan Kweku Botwe extolled Okatakyie Kusi Obuadum Amoyaw’s sterling thirty-year reign as chief of the area and urged the people to continue to support him to do more for the community.



Emphasizing the reverence of Ghana’s chieftaincy institution, Mr. Botwe who is also the Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development attributed Ghana’s relative stability to its chieftaincy institution and underscored the need to continue to revere it.



According to him, a teachers’ quarters to be established in the community would also be named after the chief in his honour and assured the people of more developmental projects.



The MP also praised the greenery and tourism potentials of Okere and invited investors to take advantage of the area’s serene atmosphere to bring development to the people.



The Aseseeso-Agomeda road which has been in terrible shape, the lawmaker further assured that it's on contract to another contractor, adding that works would begin before the end of the year.



The Odwira festival is still ongoing in various parts of the Akuapem area.