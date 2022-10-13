Laribanga Imam supports final year BECE candidates

Regional News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham

The Chief Imam for the Laribanga Community in the West Gonja Municipal, Alhaji Mumuni Zanakawa has donated complete Mathematical sets to all the final-year students in the Laribanga Electoral Area.



This he said was his little contribution towards supporting the students to write their exams well and produce better results for the community.



At a short ceremony to hand over the items, the religious leader admonished the students to imbibe the spirit of hard work, respect for their teachers, and discipline, adding that, "discipline and the fear of God are key ingredients to success in life".



Whilst encouraging parents to invest heavily in the education of their wards, he asks the school pupils to hasten slowly in life, be patient and take their studies very seriously since, the future belongs to them.



He offered special prayers for all the candidates and expressed confidence in the ability of the students to make the Laribanga community very proud in the impending Examination.



The Assemblyman for the Laribanga Electoral Area, Karim Amidu, thanked the Imam for his continuous support to the Laribanga Community, noting that this was not the first time he was rolling out such an intervention.



He requested for special prayers for the students and the teachers, cautioning the children against indulging in any exam malpractices.



He said the only sure way to the future is hard work, diligence, and the support of God, urging the students not to relax but continue to work hard towards achieving their ultimate goal.



The Assemblyman used the occasion to wish the students the very best of luck in their exams, pledging the full support of the community.



On behalf of the students and various schools, the headmasters expressed gratitude to the Iman for the kind gesture and encouraged the pupil to put the materials to good use.



This is the second time the Chief Imam was making such donations after assuming the office of Chief Imamship of Laribanga in July 2021.