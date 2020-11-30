Regional News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: GNA

Larabanga to get a Police Post

Saeed Muhazu Jibril, West Gonja Municipal Chief Executive

In efforts to curb recent rampant cases of armed robbery on the Damongo-Sawla Road, a Police Post is to be established at Larabanga in the West Gonja Municipality.



The move is to strengthen and improve the general security situation in the municipality, which is the capital of the Savannah Region.



Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril, West Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, who announced this at the second ordinary meeting of the Assembly held at Damongo, said a team of police officers from the Police Headquarters and the Savannah Regional Police Command had visited Larabanga to assess the area the new Police Post would be located.



Mr Jibril said, "You will all agree with me that armed robbery along the highway, especially along the Kabampe-Gurupe -Seyiri is rampant and we need to take steps to bring the situation under control."



He said after an assessment, the team proposed that the Larabanga Area Council Office block be used temporarily to start the Police Post.



He said a private building was identified as residential accommodation for the Police Officers, who would be posted to man the Post.



He urged residents to support the Police Administration to make it a reality, saying "I think this is a step in the right direction, which should be embraced and supported by all to see the light of day."



Mr Jibril also touched on the high state of thievery in the Damongo township targeted at government workers.



He said bungalows of many government workers were broken into and property stolen.



He charged the security agencies, especially the Police to redouble their efforts to bring these theft cases to a halt and to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.



He urged government workers to put in place adequate security measures in their respective bungalows.



He gave the assurance that the security agencies were determined to maintain peace and order in the municipality.



He said the Municipality was relatively peaceful and calm and urged residents to readily volunteer information to the Police to enable them to effectively carry out their work.

