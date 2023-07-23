Lapaz-Abrantie footbridge gradually becoming a waste dumping site

Regional News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

By definition, rubbish is the stuff that people throw away. It might even be something we don’t want anymore as humans.



Largely, rubbish could be anything liquid or solid waste and both of them could be unsafe to our health and the country as a whole.



We all throw away rubbish every day but how and where we dispose them really matters.



A visit to Lapaz-Abrantie footbridge, a place situated in Accra saw how waste has taken over the footbridge.



Aside from being used as a place of convenience, heaps of rubbish have been left on the walkway of the footbridge, leading to an uncomfortable stench and making the area an eyesore.



According to pedestrians, the waste is from people who usually use the bridge overnight as well as the Fulanis who sit there to beg for money.



One of the workers in the area who also spoke with GhanaWeb blamed the Accra Metropolitan Assembly for not doing their work as an assembly.



“The AMA personnel don’t seem to be doing their work well and the Malian beggars keep coming here to beg for money from passersby. They will eat, do all kinds of things there, and leave the place in a mess. It’s some individuals here who take it upon themselves to sweep the place from time to time,” the interviewee said.



He added that “The AMA personnel must ensure the right thing is done because if the government built it, we must keep it safe and clean.”



Watch the video below







VKB/ESA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



