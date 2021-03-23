Lands and Natural Resources Minister pays working visit to GIADEC

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor on Monday, March 22, 2021 paid a working visit to the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC).



The Hon. Minister stated that his Ministry will work closely with GIADEC to drive the Government’s Industrial Transformation Agenda.



The CEO of GIADEC, Mr. Micheal Ansah welcomed the Hon. Minister, conducted through the officers of GIADEC after the ministry and GIADEC settled down for a working meeting which lasted for close to three (3) hours.



In his opening remarks, the Hon. Minister indicated that his goal is to provide the needed ministerial support to GIADEC for purposes of realizing the vision of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to build an integrated aluminum industry in Ghana.



On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GiADEC, Mr. Micheal Ansah, who welcomed the sector Minister and his team, disclosed that GiADEC has made considerable progress in selecting strategic investors as partners for the development of of an integrated aluminum industry and is currently working on other downstream industries.



The Ministry and GIADEC recommitted their resolve to enhance the efforts to develop this all important integrated industry to facilitate industrial development in Ghana.



A fully integrated aluminium industry in the country would transform the local economy, create jobs and boost the Ghanaian economy in general.