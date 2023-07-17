Lands Ministry refutes contracting land guards to protect state lands

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has refuted claims that it has contracted the services of land guards to protect some state lands.



In a statement released by the Ministry dated July 17, 2023, it clarified that the government, including the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, does not engage the services of any land guards in its operations.



The statement further clarified that the Ministry, through its agency, Lands Commission, legally enlisted an organization to assist in reclaiming encroached government lands.



This engagement has been ongoing since 2012.



The ministry emphasized it only resorts to legal means to reclaim encroached state lands.



The Ministry's response comes in reaction to claims made by Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, during an engagement with the Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament.



Suhuyini alleged that the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, revealed that a land guard had been contracted to protect state lands.



