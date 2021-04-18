Lands Ministry calls for calm between Military and La Youth

General News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has called for calm among parties engaged in the land battle that led to the assault of the La Youth Association and some Journalists by the Military.



The Ministry in a statement, Friday, April 16 said it is engaging the Ghana Armed Forces and the La Youth Association over disputed land adjoining the Burma Camp Cemetery.



“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to current agitation leading to a confrontation between the youth of La and personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces over the ownership of land adjoining the Burma Camp Military Cemetery,” a statement, signed by Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, the Chief Director of the Ministry, said.



The statement described the situation as unfortunate as the Ministry had already commenced series of constructive engagements and negotiations with relevant stakeholders in the matter.



It said all parties were requested to remain calm and exercise restraint.



“The Ministry is making every effort to profer a lasting solution, which