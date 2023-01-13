Lands Minister urges Boundary Commission to deal with land and maritime boundaries issues

General News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, has today, Thursday January 12, 2023 commended the Ghana Boundary Commission for their dedication to the protection of Ghana’s territorial and maritime boundaries.



Abu Jinapor stated this when he led a delegation from the Ministry for a working visit to the office of the Ghana Boundary Commission. The purpose of the visit was to familiarize himself with the work of the Commission and engage them on matters relative to the effective operationalization of their office.



He said the Commission has made significant headway in discussions aimed at managing and protecting Ghana's land and maritime boundaries.



The Minister further indicated that the emerging security threats confronting the West African sub-region provided compelling grounds for the Commission to collaborate with sister institutions in the sub-region to intensify safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity.



"Per their mandate, GhBC is to reaffirm, delimit and demarcate Ghana's international land and maritime boundaries. And realization of this mandate has far reaching implications on the territorial integrity and stability and peace of Ghana as well as the West African sub-region," he noted.



"I have been impressed with the level of work so far by GhBC. Although there are challenges, but let me assure you Government remains committed to resolving them," he added.



Hon. Jinapor reaffirmed Government’s resolve to make available resources and personnel to make the Commission fit the contemporary challenges it is facing.



" We are determined to have the resources, chemical resources, and minerals resources. The Lands and maritime boundary of our country will be firmly demarcated, delimited and reaffirmed and that's the mandate of the GhBC , and I'm determined to do that," he stressed.



In his welcome address the National Coordinator of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia intimated that his office will collaborate with the Ministry to safeguard the boundaries and fend off all forms of illegal activities on the boundaries.



Madam Sarah Akuba, the Director in charge of Policy,Planning and Programs at the Commission, provided a thorough presentation on the scope of work done by the Commission to the Minister.



It shed light on the challenges as well as vision and strengths of the commission and appealed to the mMnister for support to make them work efficiently.



