Lands Minister impressed with recovery of Ghana's waterbodies

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor is encouraged by the gradual recovery of waterbodies.



River Ankobra appears to be gradually returning to its former glory, something Mr Jinapor is really happy about.



The gradual return of the waterbodies has come about as a result of Government’s renewed fight against illegal mining in recent weeks.



The Lands and Natural Ministry headed by Mr Jinapor have been at the forefront of the galamsey fight across the country.



In a post on his official Facebook page, the Lands Minister had this to say “we will not relent in our effort to curb galamsey.....”.



He maintained that, “let’s keep steady and determined. Together, we shall protect our environment.”







