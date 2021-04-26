Lands Minister begins two-day tour of Western Region

Regional News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, will begin a two-day working tour of the Western Region on Monday, April 26.



While in the Region, he will call on the Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, and Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, interact with security chiefs, and inspect Community Mining sites.



He would also inspect some projects being funded under the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) and hold discussions with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



Mr Jinapor would interact with small-scale miners to identify their needs and chat the way forward as well as meet officials of the Lands and Forestry Commissions.



He would visit Anglogold Iduaprim Mine in Tarkwa and inspect community mining sites in the area.



The Minister would be accompanied on the tour by his two Deputy Ministers-Designate, Mr Benito Owusu Bio and Mr George Mireku Duker, some MPs serving on the Select Committee of Lands and Forestry of Parliament as well as the Mines and Energy Select Committee, among others.