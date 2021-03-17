General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Lands Minister assures mining companies of government's support

Samuel A. Jinapor receiving the dummy cheque from Alfred Baku

GOLDFIELDS Ghana Limited has presented a cheque of GH¢120.7 million as dividend for the 2020 financial year to government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor who received the cheque on behalf of government said he is determined as a sector Minister to work closely with large scale mining companies in order to ensure that the President's goal on mining is fulfilled.



" We will create a conducive environment for mining operations to strive", he said.



He further stated that government is ready to support Gold Fields Ghana Ltd as well as other large scale mining companies in the country and urged other mining companies to emulate them.



" It is very crucial to receive money for government around this time.This will support governments econonic recovery efforts at this time of the COVID 19 pandemic.



The Executive Vice President and Head of GoldFields Ghana Ltd, (West Africa)Mr. Alfred Baku remarked that Gold Fields Ghana Ltd will continue to keep its promise to government despite the challenges facing the mining sector.



Mr. Baku said Goldfields had made significant contribution to Ghana's economy not only by way of paying taxes, dividends and royalties, but also through offering direct and indirect employment.



He acknowledged the challenges within the mining sector and pledged the company's firm commitment to all of its stakeholders, including government, communities, employees, and investors.



Government has a 10% carried interest in all large scale mining companies including Gold Fields Ghana Ltd.



