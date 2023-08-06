Lands Commission worried over double sale of lands

Regional News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Lands Commission has expressed worry at the spate of multiple sale of lands by families and customary land owners in the Region.



The Commission also expressed worry of the level of encroachment on some state lands by individuals and private developers.



“The Commission is not happy with this emerging trend of multiple sale of lands by families and customary land owners and we want to call on them to desist from the act,” Dr Pius Basoah Asumadu, the Western Regional Lands Officer of the Commission told the Ghana News Agency.



He mentioned notable areas for these double or multiple sale of lands as the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis (STMA), Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality (EKMA) and Ahanta West District to include, Benyakrom near Nkroful-Diabenekrom, Apremdo, Mampong near Kansaworodo and Apowa.



Meanwhile, of a particular interest on encroachment on state land was that of the compulsorily acquired land by the Government, which was leased to Ghana Rubber Estate Limited (GREL) for rubber plantation. Some individuals have resorted to cutting down the plantation without authorization under the guise of needing land for community expansion and development.



Dr Asumadu said the Commission was intensifying sensitization on procedures for land acquisition and entreated Ghanaians to always conduct a search with the Commission before parting with monies to any agent, family, or customary owners.



“We are also training chiefs on the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036) including unlawful sale of public lands, land “guardism”, falsification of land records and extortion among others”.



He however, encouraged occupants on state lands to make it a duty to promptly pay ground rents.