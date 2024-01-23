Lands Commission supports victims of Akosombo Dam spillage

General News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Lands Commission (LC) has donated an amount of GH¢50,000 and clothes to

victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage through Citi FM/Citi TV’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign, which aims to provide relief to the affected people.



Head of the Humans Resource Unit, Mr Evans Mamphey who donated the cash and clothes in the company of the Head of the Communications Unit, Madam Eunice Opoku, said the gesture was to help alleviate the plight of those affected, adding that the "Commission extends its heartfelt empathy to the community during this challenging time."



He said the contribution aimed to support those affected and alleviate the challenges brought about by the unfortunate incident.



A representative of Citi FM expressed their gratitude for the Commission's compassion and commitment to making a positive impact during this challenging time.