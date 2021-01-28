General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

Lands Commission introduces online service after successful pilot

Lands Commission to have more of its services online

The Lands Commission says it will move more of its services online.



According to the commission, the success of its piloted online platform for some selected services has necessitated this move.



The Commission from November 9, 2020, moved away from its manual system unto an online platform for some selected services, to render a more efficient service to the general public.



After more than two months since its rollout, the commission believes the good feedback from the general public makes it conducive to move other services fully online.



Director of the Land Valuation Division of the commission, Surveyor Benjamin Arthur in an interview said some challenges they faced in the beginning of the rollout have been solved.



“We intended to roll out the online services for a number of our functions but we had a lot of the in-house cleaning of our data to do so we had to start with our services searches and when we did the initial rollout, we encountered some backend challenges. It took a while to resolve the issues but they have been resolved now”.



He added that his outfit has begun working with its internal records to begin moving some other services including registration of lands and stamping onto the platform by February this year.



“While we were trying to digitize our records, we were picking, service by service, what was possible to move online depending on the kind of service. So, we started with our searches as a service. So, as of now, that is what is online, but we have worked with our internal records and internal processes to the extent that we are now ready to roll out more on our services online”, he added.



