Lands Commission holds four-day national retreat in Kumasi

Regional News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A four-day national retreat is being held by the Lands Commission in Kumasi with the objective of improving the land administration system in the country.



The forum which is being organized by the Survey and Mapping Division of the commission is on the theme “Re-positioning surveying and mapping in the era of digitalization for socio-economic development”.



The retreat, according to the commission seeks to explore how it can use technology to improve service delivery and reshape staff mindset to improve efficiency and productivity.



The retreat is also aimed at presenting a common platform for staff and management to share knowledge on advancing the commission and its works.



Though the forum kicked off today, May 8, 2023, the official opening is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah as Guest of Honor.



Topics to be treated at the retreat include:



Overview of the Public Financial Management Act 2016, Act 921



• The Land Act 2020, Act 1036



• The role of SMD in the development of relevant Legislative Instruments for Act 1036.



• Internal Controls (Effective Monitoring and Supervision).



• Introduction to Corporate Governance



• Leadership and Social Influence.



• The surveyor and the era of digitalization.





• Re-evaluating the Division’s relationship with key stakeholders



• Marketing the Division in the era of digitalization for socio-economic development