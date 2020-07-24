General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Laud Business

Lands Bill approved by Parliament

The Bill seeks to consolidate reforms in land acquisition in the country

The Lands Bill 2019, the Bill seeks to consolidate reforms made so far in Ghana’s land sector following the implementation of the National Land Policy (NLP) in 1999 has been approved by Ghana’s parliament on Thursday July 23, 2020.



Chairman of the Lands and Forestry Committee in Parliament, Francis Adabor said the bill aims to address long-standing challenges and problems embedded in the sector as it would better define land management and acquisition.

“We have several laws including land titles laws and its registration because these laws are going to put most of them together and with a few amendments in these laws, it is going to give security of tenure to those who want to acquire land to five specific periods to those who work on Land at the Lands Commission to be able to finish with registration.



“It is going to tell the chiefs and other landowners, stools, kings, clans and families on how to manage their lands, the secretariat they have to hold and keep their records. All these are spelt out in the law.”

