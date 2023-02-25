Landlords in Ghana should fear God – Students Leader

General News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: etvghana.com

The Organizing Secretary of the University of the Media, Arts and Communication, Daniel Kwame Zah Sefashi has advised Real Estate and apartment owners in Ghana to be more considerate in their charges for apartment rentals, especially from the youth in Ghana.



In an exclusive interview, on another edition of e.tv Ghana’s Campus Dialogue on the topic, “Rent in Ghana – The Youth Perspective.”, the students’ advocate emphatically spoke about how inflation in prices of goods has become a valid reason for Real Estate owners to increase their charges for rent. He indicated that inflation in prices of building materials like cement does not give landlords the go-ahead to also increase the rent charges. “You built that structure over 20 years ago; there’s an increase in the prices of cement in 2022 and because there’s inflation, you are increasing your rent,” he stated.





“I think these Real Estate owners should fear God,” Sefashi stated and further highlighted that an increment is necessary but should not go beyond 5% in a year because the inflation in prices of goods does not affect an already existing building and would only be necessary when certain renovations in the building need to be conducted. “You cannot increase your rent as if the building which you built like 20 years ago is also going according to the inflation. I agree that renovations must be done but annual increments should not go beyond 5% or even 2%.” he expounded.



He cited as a student’s advocate, that many young students who live in rented apartments are facing a tough time with the intermittent and unannounced increment in rent charges by landlords for the same rooms with no improvements or enhancements as an indication of value for their money. “For three months which is a semester, students were paying 1,600 per head last academic year. This academic year students are paying 3,200; a full increment for the same room, the same size, no renovation, nothing. I mentioned that I secure rooms for students; The SRC’s hostel is charging 2,500 a semester; it’s too much.”