Landlord in Kwahu lesbian saga summoned, council to rule on issue April 1

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Chief of Obomeng, Nana Effah Opinamang III, has noted that the Obomeng Traditional Council has summoned the landlord who rented out a house for the alleged lesbian wedding for questioning.



According to him, the Obomeng Traditional Council will sit on the matter and present a ruling on Thursday 1st April 2021.



The Mpreaso Police command arrested over 22 lesbians in Obomeng a suburb in Kwahu in the Eastern region who gathered to hold a wedding ceremony over the weekend.



The wedding ceremony, which was allegedly held in a rented house at dawn was cut short after a team of Police and traditional authorities stormed the place and arrested them.



The Police were, however, forced to grant the alleged lesbians bail due to the unavailability of a female cell at the station.



22 out of the 30 guests at the lesbian wedding were arrested while the remaining fled the scene.



Nana Effah Opinamang III said this in an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive with, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



“We have been reliably informed that the arrested persons have been granted bail and that some Journalists following the case have been assaulted. We have, however, left that angle for the Police to investigate and pursue. On our part as the traditional council, we have summoned the landlord who gave out the house where the event was held. We will sit on the matter and any pacification will be made on 1st April 2021”, Obomeng Hene, Nana Effah Opinamang III told Kaakyire Oofri Ayim.