Landlady threatens to eject Police Officers at Mepom barracks for mismanaging her property

General News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Landowners who handed over their land for the construction of the Mepom Police Station and Police Bungalow have expressed disappointment in how the police officers have managed the place.



According to the landowners, the police officers occupying the area have failed to take good care of the place, making it deteriorate.



A family head, Obaapanyin Gladys Ampiyaa, says the family was prepared to take back their property, but the officers were not prepared to manage the place well.



She lamented that the place is in a bad state; it is overgrown with weeds, and the officers have refused to clean the place.



She has therefore appealed to the Inspector General of Police to intervene if he wants his officers to continue living at the barracks and operating the police station.



She alleged that for the over 30 years that the place was handed over to them, no renovation has been done.



To make matters worse, she disclosed that some of the officers have locked up their rooms for the past seven years and have not returned to use the rooms.



She further revealed that her late father handed over the place to them, but they failed to manage the facility well.



“I am disappointed in how they have managed the place. I want to appeal to the IGP to replicate his officers at another location. The place is overgrown with weeds. They don’t sleep well and lock up the rooms with padlocks. I am not litigating with them, but they have failed to manage the place well. If we had handed over the place to civilians, they would have managed the place well.”



Meanwhile, the Mepom Abusuapenin Yaw Frimpong also expressed his disappointment in the MCE.



He disclosed that the MCE in the area, Eugene Sackey, promised to construct a new police station and barracks and was allocated land, but the project has not started.



He said the officers who work in the community do not sleep in the area, except for one person.



He claimed that the reason why the officers don’t sleep in the area or the facility is because the landlady has consistently threatened to eject them.