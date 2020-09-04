General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Landguards run riot in Ngleshie-Amanfro, kill queen mother’s bulldog

Queen mother of Ngleshie-Amanfro Nana Tambia

The simmering tension in the Ngleshie-Amanfro township is reaching a boiling point after two attacks on the queen mother of the area in three months.



The chief of the area and the queen mother Nana Tambia have been on a collision course due to disagreements over land and the installation of some sub-chiefs.



In July this year, landguards suspected to be acting on the orders of the chief stormed the queen mother’s residence and subjected her to severe beatings.



Nii Armah Okai, an elder of the Ngleshie Amanfro Traditional Council was also not spared in the brutal attack which left him and the queen mother in critical conditions.



The Weija divisional police confirmed that they were investigating the matter and all perpetrators were going to face the law.



However, three months on, the land guards are yet to face the law and have returned to carry out another attack on the queen mother.



On Tuesday, the heavily-built men with weapons besieged the residence of the queen mother and attempted another assault on her.



They, however, flew after an alarm was raised but they succeeded in killing one of two bulldogs which serve as security for Nana Tambia.



Narrating her ordeal to Pink FM, Nana Tambia said “'The sole aim was to kill me, and not the dog but God has not given me to them, so no weapon formed against me will prevail, ' the queen said.



ACP Baman, the Divisional Commander of Ngleshie-Amanfro confirmed the incident to www.ghanaweb.com but clarified the Greater Accra Regional Police has now taken over the case.



“Yes it happened and the officers from the regional office came to the place to invite them. There is a dispute between the queen mother and the chief, I can tell you that for sure”, he said





